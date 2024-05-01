US surgeon in Gaza: Nothing prepared me for scale of injuries

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
01 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 06:45 pm

Related News

US surgeon in Gaza: Nothing prepared me for scale of injuries

Dozens of patients a day. Most of them young. Most facing complicated injuries caused by shrapnel. Most ending up with amputations.

Reuters
01 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 06:45 pm
A wounded Palestinian man, carrying his injured son, reacts at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 1, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
A wounded Palestinian man, carrying his injured son, reacts at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 1, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

A US vascular surgeon who left Gaza after a stint as a volunteer said on Wednesday nothing had prepared him for the scale of injuries he had faced there.

Dozens of patients a day. Most of them young. Most facing complicated injuries caused by shrapnel. Most ending up with amputations.

"Vascular surgery is really a disease for older patients and I would say I had never operated on anybody less than 16, and that was the majority of patients that we did this time around," Shariq Sayeed, from Atlanta, Georgia, told Reuters in Cairo.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Most were patients 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 years of age. Mostly shrapnel wounds, and that was something I have never dealt with, that was something new."

In his stint at the European Hospital in Gaza, Sayeed said his team would deal with 40-60 patients a day. The vast majority were amputation cases.

"And unfortunately there is a very high incidence of infection as well so once you have an amputation that doesn't heal, you end up getting a higher amputation," he said.

Around 70% of the surgeries he performed were on injuries caused by shrapnel, the rest mostly from blast injuries and collapsing buildings.

Ismail Mehr, an anaesthesiologist from New York State, who led the Gaza mission, said the volunteer medics were "speechless at what we saw" when they arrived in April in southern Gaza.

Mehr is chairman of IMANA Medical Relief, a programme that focuses on disaster medical relief and healthcare support and has provided treatment to over 2.5 million patients in 34 countries and counting.

He has been to Gaza several times in the past, but could not imagine what he saw this time: "Truly everywhere I saw was destruction in Khan Younis, not a single building standing."

Out of 36 hospitals that used to serve more than 2 million residents, just 10 were somewhat functional by early April, according to the World Health Organization.

Health facilities lacked medical supplies, equipment, staff, and power supplies, Mehr said. His biggest fear now is an expected Israeli assault into the southern city of Rafah, where half of Gaza's 2.3 million people have sought shelter.

"I hope and I pray that Rafah is not attacked," he said. "The health system will not be able to take care of that. It will be a complete catastrophe."

Top News / Middle East

Gaza / US Surgeon / Injury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

10h | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

1d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

2d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Guardiola reaches milestone for Man City

Guardiola reaches milestone for Man City

3h | Videos
Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

5h | Videos
Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

22h | Videos
The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

1d | Videos