Gaza border authority: Rafah land crossing to reopen Sunday

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
12 November, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 08:59 am

The crossing between Gaza and Egypt's Sinai peninsula is the only entry into the strip not controlled by Israel, and has been crucial for aid trucks and evacuees, who number in the thousands

Reuters
12 November, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 08:59 am
A satellite image shows humanitarian-associated trucks queueing to enter the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, November 7, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite image shows humanitarian-associated trucks queueing to enter the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, November 7, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Gaza's border authority announced on Saturday that the Rafah land crossing into Egypt would reopen on Sunday for foreign passport holders and dependents.

The crossing between Gaza and Egypt's Sinai peninsula is the only entry into the strip not controlled by Israel, and has been crucial for aid trucks and evacuees, who number in the thousands.

Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt, including for Palestinians needing urgent medical treatment, were suspended on Friday, Egyptian and Palestinian sources said, due to problems transporting medical evacuees from northern Gaza.

The border would begin operating at 9 am local time (0700 GMT) for foreigners and medical evacuees, Egyptian sources said.

