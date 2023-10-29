Doctors Without Borders calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza to stop bloodshed

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 05:55 pm

Related News

Doctors Without Borders calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza to stop bloodshed

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 05:55 pm
Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, in Gaza City October 28, 2023. REUTERS/Mutasem Murtaja
Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, in Gaza City October 28, 2023. REUTERS/Mutasem Murtaja

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, has called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent more deaths in Gaza and allow desperately needed humanitarian supplies in. 

Since Friday, the bombing by the Israeli forces has intensified to a degree not seen until now: northern Gaza is being razed to the ground, while the whole Strip is being hit and civilians have no place to take shelter, the Switzerland-based aid group said in a statement on Sunday. 

The actions of world leaders are too weak, too slow, as a non-binding UN resolution for a humanitarian truce has done nothing to reign in the indiscriminate violence unleashed on helpless people. 

The international community must take stronger action to urge Israel to stop the bloodshed. People are being killed and forcibly displaced from their homes, and water and fuel are running low. The atrocity is on a scale never seen before in Gaza.  

Hospitals are running out of medical supplies. Earlier this week, Dr Mohammed Obeid, MSF's surgeon in Gaza described the following, "Hospitals are flooded with patients, amputations and surgeries are being carried out without proper anaesthesia, and morgues are flooded with dead bodies."

The total communications blackout on 27 October further limits the ability to coordinate and provide humanitarian and medical assistance. People under the rubble, pregnant women who are about to deliver, and the elderly are not able to seek help when they need it the most. Because of the blackout, MSF lost contact with most of its Palestinian staff.  

Across Gaza, the number of injured in need of urgent medical assistance far exceeds the capacity of the health system, which currently has around 3,500 beds. So many victims in such a short space of time is unheard of, even compared with previous large-scale Israeli offensives.  

Hospitals such as Al Shifa in Gaza City, where MSF Palestinian colleagues continue to work, are overwhelmed with patients. Israeli military orders to evacuate the hospital are impossible and dangerous. The hospital is currently at full capacity with patients seeking medical treatment, and tens of thousands of others seeking safe shelter. Under international humanitarian law, patients, health workers and facilities must be protected at all times. 

"Helpless people are being subjected to horrific bombing. Families have nowhere to run or to hide, as hell is unleashed on them. We need a ceasefire now. Water, food, fuel, medical supplies and humanitarian aid in Gaza need to be urgently restored," said Dr Christos Christou, president of MSF International.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Palestine conflict / MSF / Doctors Without Borders / ceasefire / Gaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

4h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

2h | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

7h | Panorama
Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

4h | Tech Talk
What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

7h | TBS World
Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

Israel and Palestine: Is war the only way out?

22h | TBS World
Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

Israel-Hamas conflict will affect remittances: expert

1d | TBS Economy