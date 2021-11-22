Tarik, Purnima and Chanchal to judge ‘Toffee Star Search’

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 05:09 pm

Veteran actor Tarik Anam Khan, Chanchal Chowdhury, and Dilara Hanif Purnima are all set to join the judging panel of "Toffee Star Search" to pick out the shows' top participants.

The flagship talent hunt show launched by 'Toffee' has officially announced its judging panel today (22 November).

Launched earlier this month, the programme "Toffee Star Search" is aimed at taking local content creators to stardom providing them the opportunity to showcase their talent on Toffee's platform.

Content creators can showcase their singing, dancing, acting and other talents in the show by uploading their videos on Toffee.

Based on their videos' view and reaction counts on Toffee, a total of 400 participants from 8 divisions will be selected for the first studio round. A jury panel of 14 celebrities will be in charge of selecting the best talents.

"We are really delighted to have Tariq Anam Khan, Chanchal Chowdhury and Dilara Hanif Purnima as the honourable judges of 'Toffee Star Search'," shares Abdul Muqit Ahmed, Digital Services Director, Toffee.

"Performing in front of them and getting recognition is going to be a rewarding experience for the contestants," he added.

The top 30 participants will qualify for the final studio round in Dhaka and they will be awarded attractive prizes worth up toTk1 crore.

All details about the show are available on this website: https://toffeestarsearch.com/

The deadline for the video submission is 30 November 2021.   

 

