'Squid Game' director predicts second season of megahit TV show

Glitz

Reuters
10 November, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 01:01 pm

Related News

'Squid Game' director predicts second season of megahit TV show

"I'm going to go ahead and say there will be a second season, but as for when, I cannot tell you now," said writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk

Reuters
10 November, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 01:01 pm
Director Hwang Dong-hyuk attends a special event for the television series Squid Game in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Hwang Dong-hyuk attends a special event for the television series Squid Game in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The director of "Squid Game," the dystopic South Korean TV series on Netflix (NFLX.O), expressed confidence that the wildly popular show will return for a second season.

"We are in the talks for Season Two," writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in an interview on Monday. "It's all in my head. I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we're in the brainstorming stages.

"I'm going to go ahead and say there will be a second season, but as for when, I cannot tell you now," Hwang added.

"He will come back, he will come back and do something about this world," the director said, referring to protagonist Seong Gi-hun, played by actor Lee Jung-Jae.

Hwang, Lee and others involved in the show, one of Netflix's biggest hits ever, attended a special Hollywood screening on Monday to celebrate its success.

"Squid Game," in which debt-ridden people compete in a deadly game for a fortune, has inspired Halloween costumes and themed protests at the United Nations global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, among other things.

"It feels so surreal," Hwang said of his creation's impact. "It's almost like I myself am living in a fantastical world."

"I just can't believe this is happening," actor Lee said. "I did not know or ever imagined it would make it this big. I didn't ever think we would get this much love, so being here and standing in front of you, everything, I just feel so grateful."

The series' success echoes that of 2020 Oscar winner "Parasite," which also showed the gap between rich and poor in South Korea.

Actor Park Hae-soo, who plays a contestant named Cho Sang-woo, said, "Everybody actually has that rage, but I think the Koreans are really able to express that honestly."

Squid Game / Second Season / netflix

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

1d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

1d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

2d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test

5
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day

6
Hard times to buy a flat
Economy

Hard times to buy a flat