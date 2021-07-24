PUBG accused of stealing Hypnospace skin

Splash

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 10:15 am

Related News

PUBG accused of stealing Hypnospace skin

Tholen accuses the game and, subsequently Tencent (PUBG Mobile's publisher) of stealing his game's name in order to promote the skin

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 10:15 am
PUBG poster. Photo: Collected
PUBG poster. Photo: Collected

PUBG Mobile announced a new skin called 'Hypnospace Diva', which is available for a limited time. Normally, a new skin for PUBG Mobile wouldn't warrant much of a story. However, Jay Tholen, the creator of the indie game 'Hypnospace Outlaw,' has expressed his displeasure with this one.

Tholen accuses the game and, subsequently Tencent (PUBG Mobile's publisher) of stealing his game's name in order to promote the skin.

Tholen claims that he would not ordinarily make such a big issue about it. But he does not want his game's brand to be associated with gambling (PUBG has loot boxes, which some believe are a form of gambling), and he also does not want players to be misled into thinking the skin is part of an official cooperation.

This is by far not the first controversy the game has been caught up in. PUBG Mobile was briefly banned in India owing to privacy concerns. It is, however, currently available again.

The developers of PUBG Mobile reached out to Hypnospace Outlaw creator Jay Tholen to explain the situation via Twitter.

PUBG / Game / Hypnospace skin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

4d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

4d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

4d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

5d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr
Trade

CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr

6
Official document: Big push for mass rapid transit system to ease Dhaka city’s traffic woes
Bangladesh

Official document: Big push for mass rapid transit system to ease Dhaka city’s traffic woes