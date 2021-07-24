PUBG accused of stealing Hypnospace skin

PUBG Mobile announced a new skin called 'Hypnospace Diva', which is available for a limited time. Normally, a new skin for PUBG Mobile wouldn't warrant much of a story. However, Jay Tholen, the creator of the indie game 'Hypnospace Outlaw,' has expressed his displeasure with this one.

Tholen accuses the game and, subsequently Tencent (PUBG Mobile's publisher) of stealing his game's name in order to promote the skin.

Tholen claims that he would not ordinarily make such a big issue about it. But he does not want his game's brand to be associated with gambling (PUBG has loot boxes, which some believe are a form of gambling), and he also does not want players to be misled into thinking the skin is part of an official cooperation.

This is by far not the first controversy the game has been caught up in. PUBG Mobile was briefly banned in India owing to privacy concerns. It is, however, currently available again.

The developers of PUBG Mobile reached out to Hypnospace Outlaw creator Jay Tholen to explain the situation via Twitter.