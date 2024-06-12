Games, clubs and talent shows: How Bangladeshi companies are embracing recreational activities in the workplace

Recreational activities re-energise and motivate the employees, offering relaxation and team bonding opportunities beyond their usual roles, setting them up for future success. Photo: Courtesy

The atmosphere at SOLshare, a climate-tech company, was buzzing with renewed energy Sunday morning. The employees had just returned from a two-day recreational camp at Basecamp Gazipur on 29 and 30 May, feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the week ahead.

"The retreat was a great way to clear my head and have some fun, by engaging in activities like football, cricket, archery, rope crossing, ladder crossing etc.," said Rakib Islam, Lead Product Engineer, SOLshare, reflecting the sentiment of many of his colleagues.

According to Sebastian Groh, the Founder and Managing Director of SOLshare, the camp served two key purposes: having fun together and building team spirit.

Modern companies are increasingly embracing a new philosophy: happy employees are productive employees. And a crucial ingredient in this recipe for success? Recreational activities in the workplace.

"These activities definitely re-energize and motivate our employees," explained Groh. "They provide a chance to relax and bond with colleagues outside of their usual departmental roles, setting them up for future success."

"For the past four years," Groh continued, "we've organised a recreational trip almost every year. These trips strengthen camaraderie among employees and allow for interaction across departments, as everyone participates."

Groh further noted that these activities contribute to a positive company culture.

While traditional company picnics have long been a staple for Bangladeshi workplaces, particularly during the summer months, the contemporary work environment demands more.

In today's dynamic work landscape, fostering a stimulating and engaging work environment is essential for both employee satisfaction and productivity. This is why integrating recreational activities into the workplace has become a growing trend. These activities offer a range of benefits for both the organisation and its employees, including improved well-being, enhanced creativity, and stronger team cohesion.

In a research titled 'The Effects of Participating in Recreational Activities on Quality of Life and Job Satisfaction' published in Universal Journal of Educational Research, it was found that the quality-of-life and job satisfaction are higher in those who participated in recreational activities than those who did not.

If you are the manager of an organisation and plan to organise varied recreational activities for the employees, here are some other options you may consider:

Indoor gaming sessions

While organising annual outdoor sports activities is a common practice, indoor games are less popular. That said, many organisations in recent times have been promoting games like UNO, carrom, table tennis and even chess in the workplace.

"We have been regularly organising chess tournaments among employees," Monjur, Head of Human Resources at Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), adding, "The best players are called the EBL Tigers. Encouraging them to play chess also helps them to strategise and make smart moves, both on and off the board."

Some organisations have even set up consoles in their organisations. Take the IT company Augmedix Bangladesh for example. In a recent interview with The Business Standard, Tanim Gofur, the Marketing Manager of Augmedix Bangladesh, informed us that most of their organisation's employees are fresh graduates who work there till midnight. Hence, along with card games and a Carrom board, the company has also set up a PlayStation 4 so employees can play video games.

"We even host FIFA tournaments among employees," he added.

Engagement clubs

Team building activities are integral components of workplace culture. Whether it's board games, trivia contests or outdoor retreats, these activities promote collaboration, communication and trust among team members.

HEED Bangladesh, a non-profit organisation (NGO), arranged a cricket tournament, making teams within the company, last weekend.

A study published in Environmental Health Perspectives stresses on outdoor activities, reasoning that humans are cognitively stimulated, more creative, energised, and relaxed with regular recreation, especially when we're out in nature.

By breaking down barriers and fostering meaningful connections, they contribute to a more cohesive and motivated workforce.

"We established three clubs: Nature and Society Club, Cultural Club and Sports and Fitness Club. Employees lead these clubs and take up different initiatives throughout the year, keeping them engaged with their interests beyond work," said Sayeda Tahya Hossain, Chief Human Resources Officer of Grameenphone.

Eastern Bank Limited has its own cricket and football team. It also hosts a program called 'Friends of Earth' which sends four employees all over the country to connect with colleagues at other branches and take part in sustainability practices like tea plantation and beach cleaning.

Activities like these not only provide a refreshing break from daily routines, but they also foster a sense of fulfilment and personal growth among employees.

Talent shows

Introducing talent shows as part of workplace recreational activities offers employees a platform for creative expression while celebrating their diverse talents.

Many organisations have already been organising concerts at office picnics, providing employees with the unique opportunity to share their passions and hobbies with colleagues.

However, workplaces can take it even further by hosting talent-based competitions.

For example, EBL hosts an annual music festival where only the best singers among the employees get to perform. To make it more competitive, EBL also brings renowned musicians from the industry as judges.

EBL also organises routine cooking competitions and even a photography contest.

"The best photos from the contest even get selected for the Bank calendars we give our customers every year," said Monjur.

These events not only foster a sense of inclusivity and appreciation for individual talents, but also promote team bonding, as colleagues come together to support and cheer for each other.

In-house gym facilities

Given the intense workload during weekdays, followed by the regular city traffic, many employees are just too exhausted when they get back home and more often than not, opt out of participating in any kind of physical activity.

However, studies have shown that regular exercise has been linked to improved mood, enhanced cognitive function and reduced stress levels, contributing to a more focused and productive workforce.

Recognising the importance of physical health and well-being, many workplaces are investing in in-house gym facilities.

"GP House has an excellent gym facility with modern amenities and a professional instructor," said Sayeda, "We have even equipped our circle offices with gym facilities as well."

"Many of my colleagues come early to work out before starting the office. This helps them to stay fit amid their busy work schedule. In my case, I'm highly benefited by the showering facility, designed for those who work out in the gym. I can shower and have a fresh start to work after cycling my way to the office," said Sakib Ahmed Tanvir, Medical Documentation Specialist at Augmedix.

Thus, by providing easy access to fitness amenities, employers not only promote healthy lifestyle choices, but also demonstrate their commitment to supporting employee wellness.

Integrating recreational activities into the workplace is not just a trend but a strategic investment in employee well-being and organisational success. By offering a diverse range of activities that cater to the interests and needs of employees, companies can create a vibrant and engaging workplace culture where individuals thrive both personally and professionally, shaping it into a positive and fulfilling work environment.