Ubisoft confirms Assassin's Creed remakes

Ubisoft is developing multiple 'Assassin's Creed' remakes, according to CEO Yves Guillemot.

In an interview on the Ubisoft website, Guillemot discussed the future of the franchise, hinting at upcoming remakes. Although the exact titles and number of remakes remain undisclosed, he expressed enthusiasm about modernising past games.

"Players can look forward to some remakes, which will allow us to revisit and modernise our older Assassin's Creed games that still have rich worlds," Guillemot said.

Fans speculate that 2013's 'Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag' could be a candidate for a remake. Last year, Kotaku reported Ubisoft Singapore's involvement in developing a reimagined version of this popular pirate-themed action-stealth game.

