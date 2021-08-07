Call of Duty: Warzone reveals new season 5 operators

Call of Duty: Warzone, season 5 introduces a number of new characters to the narrative.

These individuals are regarded canon in the Call of Duty: Warzone storyline and will add their own twists to the story.

While two of them are relatively new, one is an old franchise favorite who made his most recent appearance on the Verdansk battleground in Call of Duty: Warzone.

First new character is a Japanese self-taught cybersecurity expert known as Kitsune.

Stryker is the second operative joining the roster and he is a proud member of NATO.

Furthermore, already known by the Call of Duty: Black Ops community, the iconic character Hudson is returning to the franchise.

While this new update brings in both familiar and fresh characters, the community is gradually gaining a better idea of what Season 5 has in store for Verdansk's future.

The new season of Call of Duty: Warzone will be released in just a few weeks.

