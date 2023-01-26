9 more firms recognised as authorised economic operators

NBR

TBS Report
26 January, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 09:28 pm

Related News

9 more firms recognised as authorised economic operators

The revenue board announced the names in a programme on World Customs Day at a capital hotel, where 18 entities were also awarded International Customs Organisation’s certificates of merit

TBS Report
26 January, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 09:28 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has recognised nine more companies, including Fair Electronics and Omera Cylinders, as authorised economic operators – who enjoy some privileges at ports during export-import.

Other firms are Shoeniverse Footwear, Jihan Footwear, ACI Godrej Agrovet, Towa Personal Protective Device Bangladesh, Cutting Edge Industries, MBM Garments and Footsteps Bangladesh.

Firms recognised as authorised economic operators are allowed to take their imported products to their warehouses or factories directly without formalities related to customs at ports. In case of any problem, customs officials will go to the factory of the importer concerned and inspect the goods.

Furthermore, the firms will get priority in exports in terms of customs procedures. The privilege will save time and costs for the firms.

The revenue board announced the names of new authorised economic operators at a seminar on International Customs Day at a hotel in the capital on Thursday.

With the latest addition, the number of privileged firms reached 12. The government introduced the system in 2019 on a pilot basis by naming pharmaceutical companies Square, Beximco and Incepta initially as authorised economic operators.

"We want to bring more companies under the facility, which will help them release goods easily [from ports]. To get the acknowledgement, companies need to fulfil compliance conditions," NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said at the event.

NBR officials added that more than 60 companies have applied for recognition as authorised economic operators but only nine have fulfilled all the requirements.

Using an NBR-designated VAT software, getting audited on a regular basis, having no record of offence in the past three years, and having no revenue arrears and fine in any case are the key prerequisites to apply for the recognition.

At the event, 18 individuals and organisations were also awarded World Customs Organisation's certificates of merit. 

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and World Customs Organisation Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya sent separate video messages for the event, also attended by business leaders from different sectors.

FBCCI for further improving ease of doing business

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin, at the event, urged the revenue board to make its effort to further improve the ease of doing business situation in the country.

"Increased involvement of businesspeople is also needed to this end," he said and called for promoting local industries and discouraging imports amid the ongoing dollar crisis.

"Dollar crisis has increased due to a surge in imports [amid the post-covid recovery]. So, we need to protect local industries to increase production and decrease imports."

The FBCCI president also urged all the stakeholders to adopt modern technology for trade facilitation. 

NBR Members Md Masud Sadiq, Abdul Mannan Sikder, Zakia Sultana and HSBC Bank Chief Executive Officer Md Mahbub ur Rahman also spoke at the event, among others.

Economy / Top News

National Board of Revenue (NBR) / firm / Operators

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

1d | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

2d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

3h | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

4h | TBS Stories
PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

6h | TBS SPORTS
Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port