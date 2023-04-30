Ctg Port appoints 23 more ship-handling operators 

The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has newly appointed 23 ship-handling operators to unload imported goods to lighterage vessels from mother vessels at the outer anchorage of the Port.

With the appointment of new operators, the number of ship-handling operators has now increased to 55.

Confirming the decision, a CPA official, said the port authority, in a board meeting on 28 April, has decided to give licences to 23 new companies as ship-handling operators.

However, they have to be listed for unloading imported products every five years.

Newly licensed companies will now be able to get enlisted for unloading imported products. They will get the opportunity to unload the goods only after they are listed.

The newly licenced-companies are Shalutikar Associates, KAS Trading, Arian Traders, Khulna Traders Ltd, Bismillah Marine Traders, NMT-MSN Limited, Bridgex infrastructure limited, GD Harbour Service, Lamisa Enterprise, Port Harbour International, Good Alliance service limited, Ahmed Maritime Logistic, RK Corporation, Shahi Shipping and Trading, Maa Trading, S Trading, M/s Taiful enterprise, QNS Global Logistics, Care shipping and freight, Ocean Contracting and Supplying Firm, Gofur and Brothers, S S Consulting ltd and AB Corporation.

Ship handling operators who were previously known as stevedore companies used to handle 75% of bulk cargo in the main seaport of the country.

In the last 15 years, the number of ship-handling operators has increased to 32 from 15. Five of them unload products imported by their own companies and the remaining 27 operators handle the products of various industrial groups and importers. The sector employs about 2,500 workers.

In 2021, the Chattogram Port Authority again floated a tender for the appointment of ship-handling operators. The process of appointing operators got stuck for two years.

The process, however, has remained halted for the past year due to a High Court order after eight operators challenged the move.

As a result, the entire unloading process of the port became monopolised. The cost of unloading products is also not competitive. Businesses are being held hostage by the ship-handling operators, said business owners.

Businesses claimed that they are counting losses as they have no say in choosing or even properly negotiating with ship handling operators who unload bulk cargo at Chattogram port's outer anchorage, causing importers to suffer in terms of both extra cost and time.

The Business Standard published a report titled "Virtual Monopoly in ship handling hurting importers" on 22 August last year.

Bangladesh Ship Handling and Berth Operators Association announced a human chain on Sunday, protesting the appointment of 23 new ship handling operators. It was scheduled to be held in front of the Chattogram Press Club in the afternoon.

But, the association was forced to withdraw their demonstration as the Chattogram Metropolitan Police did not allow them to hold it.

AKM Shamsuzzaman Russel, chairman of the Bangladesh Ship Handling and Berth Operators Association, said the port authority appointed 23 more operators without floating any tender which is a violation of Regulations for Working of Chattogram Port (Cargo & Container) - 2001, and relevant Bangladesh Gazette.

With this, the existing 32 ship-handling operators will lose the pace of their workflow which makes the ship-handling operators and their employees and workers distraught and frustrated.