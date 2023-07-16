Grameenphone launches digital lifestyle subscription: Prime

Grameenphone has unveiled a journey-centric digital lifestyle subscription – 'Grameenphone Prime', the enhanced and rebranded output of Grameenphone's postpaid product MyPlan.

The launching event, held at Le Méridien Dhaka on 15 July, witnessed the presence of esteemed personalities, including the Vice-Chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, reads a press release.

Notable influencers, celebrities, and public figures, including Nuhash Humayun, Elita Karim, Morshed Mishu, Amitabh Reza, and Shirin Shela were also present at the event.

The event highlighted the announcement of youth- favourite singer Pritom Hasan as the 'Face of Prime,' who is now set to collaborate with Grameenphone to create a special song.

"Our Prime Minister Shieh Hasina herself handed Grameenphone their license in 1996, and over the years, Grameenphone has done a tremendous job to live up to that expectation and became a pioneer in the telco sector. Congratulations to Grameenphone for sustaining the top position in the market through consistent innovation and ambition to do something productive for the nation," said chief guest Mohiuddin.

"We are constantly innovating to give customers more 'lifestyle' values. We are in an interesting era, we are all living multifaceted lives. And Grameenphone is constantly trying to contribute to more 'share of life'. I am super excited that we are here together, to celebrate a new Grameenphone product - Prime. It is a wholesome digital lifestyle subscription product, and we believe it will be the next big revolution in the telecom industry. Prime is part of Grameenphone's continuing efforts to provide innovative and accessible digital solutions as the connectivity partner to 'Smart Bangladesh'," said Sajjad Hasib, chief marketing officer, Grameenphone.

Grameenphone Prime introduces a first-of-its-kind Digital Lifestyle Subscription, offering a diverse range of telco and lifestyle benefits, including unlimited internet.