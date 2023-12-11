Verdansk returns to warzone 2024

The original 'Verdansk' map from Call of Duty: Warzone will make a comeback in 2024. While details of the official release are still under the wraps, it's safe to say that the present plan is to go by the conventional Warzone 'main map' release schedule.

WindowsCentral revealed last month that this year's Call of Duty will be centred on the Gulf War. Insider Gaming verified the report and revealed that the game's working title is 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War.'

Call of Duty fans will be familiar that Verdansk has seen several changes to its map since its original release, seeing major changes during its 'Seasons' of content.

Due to ongoing development, it's unclear which season the map will be based on. One source implied that it will be a fan-favourite season, but the exact details are still unclear.