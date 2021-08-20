Bangla Hype: Black Zang's shot to level up the music streaming game from YouTube 

Famous hip hop musician Asiful Islam Sohan, AKA Black Zang, has released his latest single 'Bangla Hype' on 13 August.

This track is all about glorifying the current phase of Bangla hip hop.

In a recent conversation with The Business Standard, Black Zang spoke about his latest creation and the journey as a prominent hip hop and rap musician in Bangladesh.

"Bangla hip hop is now in its prime. It's the new wave of sound, lifestyle, fashion and revolution. So I just wanted to glorify this perfect moment," said Black Zang.

People have always asked him miscellaneous questions such as what his job is or if hip hop is real music. Black Zang answered all such queries through Bangla Hype's lyrics.

He added, "If you really want to chase your dream, it's possible. I have portrayed this in my lyrics. I came from nowhere - from Azimpur to Netflix - it wasn't easy but it's a journey to cherish."

While the whole musical industry relies on YouTube for a new release, Black Zang has initially dropped his single on streaming sites.

"It's a YouTube based industry here. But there is a difference between YouTube and streaming sites. The core element is music and at the end of the day, it's for the ears. So I just wanted to contribute a little to encourage music streaming because even if one person downloads Spotify, it's not only a blessing for me but for every musician," Black Zang told the correspondent.

Black Zang has established his presence in Bangla hip hop since its inception in Bangladesh around 15 to 16 years ago. With his crew Uptown Lokolz, he has delivered songs such as 'Aie Mama Aie'. His solo venture as Black Zang is another significant phase of his career.

Famous hip hop musician Asiful Islam Sohan

"It was not until 2015 when I knew that there are ample opportunities in hip hop music. That year, I got an invitation from the US Department of State for a two-week-long workshop in Washington DC and North Carolina. This workshop changed my perspective towards music," said Black Zang.

Then in 2017, Black Zang, with five other Asian artists went to the UK for a cultural exchange program where he took part in five shows in different cities and shot one music video.

The famous song 'No Boundaries' with Indian artist Dee MC was shot there. The song was produced by Saif I. Later, it was used in Netflix's 'Extraction' starring Chris Hemsworth.

Like his earlier tracks, 'Bangla Hype' is a blend of aesthetic sound and classic formation of hip hop. Producer Shahan Ahm's instrumental work and Black Zang's rapping made the song profoundly appealing to his fans.

The song's chorus has been written keeping concerts in mind as concert-goers enjoy singing along to catchy tunes.

Black Zang remarked that through his signature Bangla rap style, he wants to represent Bangla hip hop globally.

The streets have always been a core inspiration for Black Zang; he loves to make music for common people.

"I try to talk to people through my music. I always try to deliver a message to my listeners and the streets always remind me of who I am. I represent Dhaka to the outer world. I feel proud when people address me as an artist of Dhakaite streets," the eminent hip hop artist said proudly.

After this solo track, Black Zang's next big project is his debut solo album. Right now, the artist is busy building the album's foundation. The pre-production work is underway. The album is slated to hit the charts by next year.

"I will start writing in winter. I am taking this album project very seriously. Through this album, I want to secure my stand in this industry for the next ten to fifteen years," he informed the correspondent.

Zang believes the word 'no' has made him who he is today.

He said, "People used to say that Bangla hip hop wouldn't last or there is no future in hip hop. But I have been living on it for more than a decade now. So, the fight is to keep the artist in me alive every day."

The music video of 'Bangla Hype' is underway and it will be available on YouTube within a month. The track is out on Spotify and other global streaming sites such as Apple Music, Tidal and Gaana.