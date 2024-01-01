Taylor Swift breaks Presley's record of most weeks at top of Billboard 200

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 04:27 pm

Taylor Swift performing at her Eras Tour concert.
Taylor Swift has surpassed Elvis Presley's long-standing record for the most weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart as a solo artist.

Swift achieved a new milestone with 68 total weeks, as her album '1989 (Taylor's Version)' claimed the number one spot for the fifth time in the last tracking week of 2023.

While Swift holds the individual record, the overall record is still held by the Beatles, with 132 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. Elvis Presley now stands in second place among solo artists and third place overall with 67 weeks.

In the final week of 2023, '1989 (Taylor's Version)' secured 98,000 album-equivalent units, experiencing a 28 percent decline from the previous week. Of these units, 61,000 were in full-album sales, boosted by a late surge in Christmas gift purchases, according to Billboard reports.

Presley's 67 weeks at No. 1, for albums spanning 1956 to 2002, puts him in second place among solo artists and third among all acts. His longest-running No. 1 album was the Blue Hawaii soundtrack, which spent 20 weeks in the spot from 1961-62.

