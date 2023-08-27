Selena releases new track ‘Single Soon’

Selena Gomez has released an infectious new single about the single life, titled Single Soon. After teasing her fans for weeks, Selena Gomez finally launched the new song. An electric dance number, it celebrates the carefree, beautiful feeling of being single.

The music video shows Selena leaving a message for her boyfriend that she is breaking up with him and stepping out to party with her girls. She picks out a dress, some glittery shoes for the night and she can 'do whatever' she wants.

At the time of wrriting, the song had already amassed more than six million views on YouTube, more than five million streams on Spotify and was ranked at #21 on the US Top Charts.