Sithi, Shafqat comes up with first-ever musical collaboration 'Raat Jaga Pakhi'

TBS Report
03 December, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 12:36 pm

In the lyric and tune of Indraadip Dasgupta, their first-ever music video ‘Raat Jaga Pakhi’ has been released worldwide. The music video is presented by Meril, a brand of Square Toiletries Limited

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Finally, the most anticipated musical collaboration of Bangladeshi singer Sithi Saha and internationally acclaimed musical maestro Shafqat Amanat Ali has come to light.

In the lyric and tune of Indraadip Dasgupta, their first-ever music video 'Raat Jaga Pakhi' has been released worldwide. The music video is presented by Meril, a brand of Square Toiletries Limited.

On 2 December 2021 at Impetus Lounge Dhaka, the launching ceremony of the music video was arranged, in the presence of the most respectable figures of the country, states a press release. 

Honorable Member of the Parliament, and legendary cultural figure Asaduzzaman Noor decorated the chair of the chief guest of the ceremony. Chairman of Square Group Mr. Samuel S Chowdhury attended the ceremony as a special guest. Renowned musician, Popular actor Omor Sani along with many more popular faces of our cultural arena were also present in the ceremony. 

