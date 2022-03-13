Bangladesh’s Sithi Saha debuts in playback for Indian films

Popular Bangladeshi singer Sithi Saha has voiced a song with Soumyadeep Sikdar for an upcoming West Bengal film "O' Rongila."

The music of the song is also composed by Soumyadeep.

Sithi went to India recently and garnered praise for a duet Ghazal performance with legendary singer Anup Jalota.

The singer has been sharing lively pictures from her recent trip on her social media handle.

Sithi Saha with Shekhar Ravjiani and Anup Jalota

Only a day before returning from Kolkata, Sithi did playback singing for Parno Mittra-starrer "Bonbini."

The shooting of the film has already started in Sundarban and its surrounding areas.

"I feel blessed. I am also in talks to do more playback singing in Indian films," said Sithi Saha.