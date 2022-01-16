A new Year’s gift for The Weeknd fans

There was a meme that went viral on Facebook about Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a The Weeknd. It read: The Weeknd was recently hospitalized due to severe back pains caused by carrying the entire music industry.

The creator of the meme is unknown, but whoever made it could not have been more accurate.

The Weeknd has recently released his new album 'Dawn FM', which is yet another hit, after his last release 'After Hours'.

The album is currently dominating YouTube and my playlist. The songs have an inexplicable ability of transforming the environment a person is in. It is enchanting and leaves you no choice but to voluntarily take a part in the singer's anguished journey.

The album's tracks feel like a deep dive into emotions, melody, melancholy; reminiscing about the deepest sorrows, as well as happy sentiments.

Dawn FM has 16 tracks with a perfect concatenation. Each song creates the essence of being a step higher, and a shift in situation from the one in the previous song.

It also captures Abel's cry, expressing his distressed romantic emotions, and how he also is managing to pull himself back up.

After the continuous teasers on socials, the new album does not stand shoulder to shoulder with 'After Hours', but does not disappoint either.

It is true that Abel's uniqueness somehow feels absent again in some tracks, but it also keeps coming back through a few of the songs in the album.

The album's hits so far are 'Less Than Zero', 'Is There Someone Else?', 'Don't Break My Heart' and 'Out of Time'.

Abel starts with 'Gasoline' in this album, where he is just starting; more like stating everything in full 'unconsciousness' and with 'aggression'.

And soon we shift to 'How Do I Make You Love Me', which contains disco ethos.

'Take My Breath', another track from the album has a similar flow, making these two tracks perfect for long drives and rooftop chill sessions.

In 'Less Than Zero', one of the more Abel-vibed songs, the artist has kept the lyrics simple but the song plays with various melodies that share a similarity to 'Save Your Tears'. But no, I am not complaining. You will vibe along with the song and the hook is addictive.

'Out of Time' is for sure one of the best tracks in the album that not only excels in lyrics but with the tune as well.

Abel speaks through the song like most singers do, expressing his realization of losing someone who loved him dearly.

'I Heard You are Married' featuring Lil Wayne is also among the best ones. However, while The Weeknd's part sounded excellent, Wayne's part sounded less spirited.

In 'Here We Go…Again' featuring Tyler, The Creator, you will get to hear yet another euphonious and harmonious track.

"Cause it's never what it seems

But you'd rather love and lost with tears

Than never love at all

So here we go again"

This amazingly constructed lyrics fits right in with the 90s kids' mindset as well as the newer generation. The music is light and the track mostly highlights emotions.

On the other hand, 'Starry Eyes' and 'Is There Someone Else' present pleasing tunes in a sonic way, but they do not hit the expected target.

One of the boring tracks from the album is 'Best Friend'. The song feels stretchy and repetitive.

Nevertheless, The Weeknd's fans are going to listen to the new album, either way. It has the sound of 80's pop, which is hard to ignore.

Abel's conversation with his lover, from one track to another, also feels like his alter ego's frustrated revelations.

The Weeknd has tirelessly presented euphonic melodies and given the music industry one of the best songs of all time. But compared to 'Dawn FM', his previous albums 'Less Than Zero' and 'Out of Time' seem to uphold Abel's legacy better.

The Weeknd has proved multiple times that he is a capable artist who has been making energetic songs since the beginning.

After the success of 'Blinding Lights', which stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for almost 90 weeks, 'Dawn FM' boasts plenty of zestful songs.