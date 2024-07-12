Eminem drops 12th studio album The Death Of Slim Shady, asks fans to listen in order for best experience

Previews of the musical masterpiece included preceding drops of Houdini and Tobey. The conceptual album spans across 19 tracks that pay heed to his early career, controversies and a sequel to his 1999 hit Guilty Conscience.

Eminem in his latest track &quot;Houdini&quot;. Photo: Collected
Eminem in his latest track "Houdini". Photo: Collected

Everybody stop what you're doing! Eminem has finally released his 12th studio album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). After months of dropping absurd teaser videos circling the concept of the literal Death Of Slim Shady, the internationally acclaimed rapper has dropped the bat by finally launching his album on 12 July.

Previews of the musical masterpiece included preceding drops of Houdini and Tobey. The conceptual album spans across 19 tracks that pay heed to his early career, controversies and a sequel to his 1999 hit Guilty Conscience.

On July 11, the rapper hopped onto X to give fans a tip on streaming the album for the most optimal listening experience. In the tweet, the Grammy-winning lyricist said, "Public service announcement: the "death of slim shady" is a conceptual album, therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy."

While the album might just be one of the best he's ever created, the marketing behind its release was as ingenious. Before the official release, Em teased the album with an absurd faux obituary for Slim Shady in the Detroit Free Press on May 14. "Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions," read the headline.

Additional previews of the new album were in the form of an ad that ran on TV during the NFL Draft in Detroit. The short video portrayed the death of Slim Shady in the form of a true crime show, in an attempt to literally represent the album title.

What fans have to say

The response to the release has been overwhelmingly positive, to say the least. Musicians like Charlie Puth have come out in support of the album, along with fans who cannot believe that the triumph is finally out.

A fan's tweet read, "EXCLUSIVE: Rapper "Eminem" hospitalized after intense back injury due to carrying the entire hip hop industry,"

Collaborators on the album include guests like Big Sean and BabyTron for Tobey while Dr. Dre got production credits on Lucifer and Road Rage and Bizarre rapped a verse on Antichrist. The album is now available on all popular streaming platforms.

