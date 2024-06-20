Post Malone announces new album 'F-1 Trillion'

Post Malone gears up for the highly-anticipated release of his upcoming album, 'F-1 Trillion,' scheduled for 16 August. The announcement was made in a unique way - through a bold billboard in Nashville.

This marks his sixth studio album, following the successful 2023 release, 'Austin.'

The artist has also been successful with his collaboration with Morgan Wallen on 'I Had Some Help,' currently dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth consecutive week.

While the tracklist remains a mystery, the album is expected to have a country flair, as Post Malone delves deeper into the country music genre.

His recent performances, including the one at the Academy of Country Music Awards and Stagecoach festival, showcase his versatility and growing popularity in the music industry.

