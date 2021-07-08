Scarlett Johansson is pregnant, expecting baby with Colin Jost

"Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson is expecting her first child with "Saturday Night Live" star husband Colin Jost.

Rumours around her pregnancy emerged in June when she skipped several "Black Widow" events, reports Page Six.

Sources confirmed to Page Six that the actor is due soon and she is trying to keep a low profile during her whole pregnancy.

The new arrival will be Johansson's second child. She previously welcomed daughter Rose, now 6, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Colin and Scarlett quietly tied the knot in October 2020 after three years of dating.

The couple met on the set of "SNL" in 2006 but weren't romantically linked until May 2017, when they were spotted kissing at an afterparty for the NBC. A few months after Johansson filed for divorce from Dauriac.

The duo made their relationship public in December 2017 before announcing their engagement in May 2019, and the "Lucy" star called Jost "the love of my life" while appearing on "SNL" in December 2019.