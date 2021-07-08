Scarlett Johansson is pregnant, expecting baby with Colin Jost

Glitz

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 11:59 am

Related News

Scarlett Johansson is pregnant, expecting baby with Colin Jost

Rumours around her pregnancy emerged in June when she skipped several “Black Widow” events

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 11:59 am
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. Photo: Collected
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. Photo: Collected

"Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson is expecting her first child with "Saturday Night Live" star husband Colin Jost.

Rumours around her pregnancy emerged in June when she skipped several "Black Widow" events, reports Page Six.

Sources confirmed to Page Six that the actor is due soon and she is trying to keep a low profile during her whole pregnancy.

The new arrival will be Johansson's second child. She previously welcomed daughter Rose, now 6, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Colin and Scarlett quietly tied the knot in October 2020 after three years of dating.

The couple met on the set of "SNL" in 2006 but weren't romantically linked until May 2017, when they were spotted kissing at an afterparty for the NBC. A few months after Johansson filed for divorce from Dauriac.

The duo made their relationship public in December 2017 before announcing their engagement in May 2019, and the "Lucy" star called Jost "the love of my life" while appearing on "SNL" in December 2019.

Scarlett Johansson / pregnancy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

20h | Videos
TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

20h | Videos
TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh