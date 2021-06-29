Satyajit Ray's son Sandip says he's 'hearing both praises and criticism' for Ray

Glitz

Hindustan Times
29 June, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 01:40 pm

Related News

Satyajit Ray's son Sandip says he's 'hearing both praises and criticism' for Ray

Ray sits at an 86% score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, based on seven reviews

Hindustan Times
29 June, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 01:40 pm
Ray. Photo: Collected
Ray. Photo: Collected

Sandip Ray, the son of writer-director Satyajit Ray, has said that he hasn't yet seen the four-part Netflix anthology based on his father's short stories, but is aware of the mixed reception that it has received. Ray, created by Sayantan Mukherjee, features four films directed by Srijit Mukherji, Abhishek Chaubey, and Vasan Bala.

In an interview, Sandip Ray, who himself has adapted his father's works in the past, said that he was never meant to be involved in the making of Ray.

"I will soon see all the four works to have my own opinion but I will form that opinion only as an individual," he told news agency PTI. He added, "I am hearing both praises and criticisms and that is quite natural for any work of art, including something adapted from the works of a personality like Ray."

Ray's four chapters include Srijit Mukherji's Bahupriya and Forget Me Not; Abhishek Chaubey's Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa; and Vasan Bala's Spotlight. The sprawling cast includes Ali Fazal, Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Kay Kay Menon, and others.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Viacom18 COO Ajit Andhare said that they'd scored the rights to 12 Ray stories from Sandip. Ray sits at an 86% score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, based on seven reviews. Most critics noted the mixed quality of the series as a whole, and directed particular praise towards Abhishek Chaubey's Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao.

The filmmaker joked in an interview with Hindustan Times that he'd be happy for Satyajit Ray to watch his film, hypothetically, on the condition that he's near the exit door so that he's able to make a quick escape. Vasan Bala joked that he'd feel like a plagiarist.

Ray / netflix / Satyajit Ray / Sandip Ray

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

18h | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

19h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

19h | Videos
Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook