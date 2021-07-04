‘Salam Salam Hajar Salam’ lyricist Fazal-e-Khuda dies of Covid-19

Veteran lyricist Fazal-e-Khuda who penned down the lyrics for "Salam Salam Hajar Salam" has passed away due to Covid-19.

The noted lyricist passed away at the age of 80 while suffering from kidney ailments and diabetes-related problems along with the recent infection of Covid-19, reports BD news 24.

Fazal-e-Khuda breathed his last at 4 am on Sunday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.

Fazal-e-Khuda is renowned for his patriotic, modern, folk, and Islamic songs. Some of his notable songs include "Je Deshete Shapla Shaluk Jhiler Jole Bhashe", "Bhalobashar Mullo Koto, Ami Kichu Jani Na", and "Kolshi Kaandhe Ghaate Jai Kon Rooposhi", among others. He was listed as a lyricist on the radio in 1963. A year later, he was listed as a lyricist on television. He started out as an author of poems. He has served as the regional director of Dhaka Betar.

He is the founding director of Shapla Shaluk, an organisation dedicated to children and teenagers.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of renowned lyricist Fazal-e-Khuda.

In a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Fazal-e-Khuda was born in Banagram of Pabna on March 9, 1941. His song, "Salam Salam Hajar Salam" made it to the 20 best Bangla songs of all time in a 2006 survey by BBC.

Fazal-e-Khuda will be buried at the Rayer Bazar graveyard.