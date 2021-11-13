Remembering Humayun Ahmed, a polymath par excellence

Rated after Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam, Humayun Ahmed is often credited with revitalising Bengali literature.

The 73rd birth anniversary of the polymath (13 November, 1948 – 19 July, 2012), best known for his fictional characterisations and "magic-realism" based writings, is being observed across Bangladesh on Saturday.

Making his breakthrough with debut novel Nondito Noroke (1972), Humayun wrote more than 200 fictions and non-fictions, all bestsellers in Bangladesh.

The majestic litterateur received Ekushey Padak, Bangla Academy Award, Lekhak Shibir Award, Shishu Academy Award, Michael Madhusudan Padak, Bachsas Award, and more, for his outstanding contributions to the Bangali culture and entertainment sphere.

As a successful content maker in television, Ahmed debuted with his drama "Prothom Prohor" (1983) for Bangladesh Television (BTV).

His successful journey in television continued with many other popular drama serials such as – Ei Shob Din Ratri, Bohubrihi, Ayomoy, Nokkhotrer Raat, Aaj Robibar, and most notably, Kothao Keu Nei.

Humayun also explored success as a filmmaker in the early 1990s and went on to make a total of eight films in his filmmaking career, each based on his own novels.

Two of his films, Sjyamol Chhaya (2004) and Ghetuputra Komola (2012), were the official Bangladeshi submissions for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in their respective releasing years.

He received seven Bangladesh National Film Awards in different categories for the films Shonkhonil Karagar (as screenwriter), Aguner Poroshmoni, Daruchini Dwip, and Ghetuputra Komola.

Himu Paribahan, a noted fan group of the eminent writer, has been observing his birth anniversary for many years.

It organised a special procession where the members walked barefoot on DU campus and placed floral wreaths on Humayun's grave in Nuhash Polli, Gazipur, in the morning.

The group will screen Humayun-directed films at Munier Chowdhury Auditorium at DU at 3:30pm and arrange discussions and a cultural programme in the evening.

Different TV channels, online platforms and radio stations have also lined up different programmes to pay tribute to Humayun.

Meanwhile, the Exim Bank-Anyadin Humayun Ahmed Literary Award 2021 was presented among the recipients at Bangla Academy's Abdul Karim Shattya Bisharad Auditorium on Friday.

Eminent Bangladeshi writer Selina Hossain won the award for her contribution to Bangla literature, while writer Fatema Abedin Nazla won the award in Young Litterateur Category, which is awarded to under 40-year-old writers, for her collection of stories "Mrito Albatross er Chokh."

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid was present as the chief guest and ruling Awami League lawmaker Asaduzzaman Noor was present as the guest of honour at the programme.

They handed over the awards to the recipients at the event, presided over by Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam, who also headed the award jury.

Anyadin magazine Editor Mazharul Islam and Humayun's widow, popular cultural personality Meher Afroz Shaon, also spoke on the occasion.

Shaon commemorated her late husband by singing two songs at the event.

Since 2015, the ceremony is being held annually on 12 November, the day before the eminent polymath's birth anniversary.