State Minister Mohibbur visits Fire Service HQ

Terming the overall activities of the Directorate of Fire Service and Civil Defence satisfactory, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibbur Rahman said he would take initiatives to fulfil the expectations of the department.

He made the comment during a visit to the Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters in the capital on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The state minister visited the headquarters around noon where he was greeted with flowers by Fire Service Directorate Director General Brigadier General Md Main Uddin.

Director General of Disaster Management Directorate Md Mizanur Rahman, directors of fire service, deputy directors and officials of various levels were also present during the visit.

During the visit, the state minister inspected the fire fighting and rescue equipment, vehicles and pumps of the fire service. He also experienced a drill on fire fighting and rescue operations organised by the Dhaka division, the release read.

A presentation on the activities of the fire service was presented in the conference room of the directorate by Director (Training, Planning and Development) Lt Colonel Md Rezaul Karim.

Following the presentation, Fire Service DG Brigadier General Md Main Uddin handed over a crest to the state minister on behalf of all the officers and employees of the directorate.