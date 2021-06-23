Nicolas Cage to star in Butcher's Crossing movie adaptation

American actor Nicolas Cage is set to play a buffalo hunter in a film adaptation of John Williams' novel Butcher's Crossing.

As per Variety, the upcoming movie is being helmed by Gabe Polsky, who has directed documentaries like Red Army and Red Penguins. Shooting for the film will begin in the US in October.

The movie is also a reunion of sorts, as Gabe was a producer on Nicolas's 2009 movie Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans.

The film is set in the 1870s and finds Nicolas Cage playing Kansas buffalo hunter Miller, who takes on a young Harvard dropout seeking his destiny out West.

The movie is based on the 1960 transcendentalist novel by John Williams, which explores man's relationship with the natural world and details a largely untold but significant chapter in American history.

Gabe is adapting the novel alongside Liam Satre-Meloy. 1917 director Sam Mendes was believed to have been interested in adapting the book around 10 years ago.

Altitude is handling international sales and will introduce the project to buyers at the Cannes Virtual Market, June 21-25. Altitude has also secured the film for the UK and Irish distribution.

The film will be produced by Gabe, Molly Conners of Phiphen Pictures alongside Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Nicolas' Saturn Films.

David Gallego will DoP and other key collaborators on the production will include wildlife conservation charity Defenders of Wildlife and American adventurer and writer Steve Rinella.

"This is an urgent story with timeless themes -- a gut-wrenching journey exploring the limits of human nature. Nick Cage is one of the most dynamic and interesting performers and to have him take on this brilliant role will be exciting," said Gabe about the upcoming film.

Nicolas, an Oscar winner who in the 1990s and early 2000s was one of the biggest Hollywood stars, has spent the last decade making an assortment of movies ranging from grade-Z action films to arty dramas to hallucinatory genre outings.

The actor and his wide-ranging career are getting the big-screen treatment via a unique drama from Lionsgate titled The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in which Nicolas plays himself --and as version of himself. The movie is due later this year.

Nicolas also stars in Pig, in which he plays a wronged truffle hunter searching for his kidnapped pig. The movie is due for a July 16 release.