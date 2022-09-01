Nicolas Cage to star in A24 Comedy ‘Dream Scenario’

As per an exclusive report from Deadline, Nicolas Cage is set to star in a comedy called Dream Scenario which is being financed and produced by prestigious indie studio A24, with Kristoffer Borgli set to write and direct the film.

Jacob Jaffke and Tyler Campellone will produce alongside A24, Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen.

Cage's latest performance earned him a very positive critical response in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,' which also starred Pedro Pascal and Tiffany Haddish.

All details about 'Dream Scenario' are still being kept under wraps.