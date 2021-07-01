‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ will release on 22 April of next year

Lionsgate has announced that Nicolas Cage's action-comedy satire "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" will release on April 22, 2022.

Directed by Tom Gormican, the film stars Cage as a fictionalised version of himself. The film also stars Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, with Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish, reports Collider.

Nicolas Cage's character is facing financial crisis and so he must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan played by Pedro Pascal. Things go completely wrong when the actor gets recruited by a CIA agent and is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved onscreen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.

Lionsgate beat out other suitors in picking up the project. Gormican directed from a script he wrote with Kevin Etten.

Kevin Turen is producing the film alongside Cage and Mike Nilon.