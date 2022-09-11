In 'Butcher's Crossing,' Nicolas Cage explores dark side of wild ambition

Splash

Reuters
11 September, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 01:13 pm

Related News

In 'Butcher's Crossing,' Nicolas Cage explores dark side of wild ambition

Based on the 1960 novel by John Williams, "Butcher’s Crossing" follows young Will Andrews (played by Fred Hechinger) who drops out of Harvard to find himself. He ends up on a buffalo-hunting expedition where he encounters Miller (played by Cage), an experienced hunter and mountain man

Reuters
11 September, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 01:13 pm
Cast member Nicolas Cage attends the world premiere of &quot;Butcher&#039;s Crossing&quot; at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada 9 September, 2022. Photo; Reuters
Cast member Nicolas Cage attends the world premiere of "Butcher's Crossing" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada 9 September, 2022. Photo; Reuters

Actor Nicolas Cage, returning to the big screen as an antihero with "Butcher's Crossing," said playing a ruthless buffalo hunter allowed him to tap in to aspects of the human condition that can sometimes lead people to commit atrocious acts.

Based on the 1960 novel by John Williams, "Butcher's Crossing" follows young Will Andrews (played by Fred Hechinger) who drops out of Harvard to find himself. He ends up on a buffalo-hunting expedition where he encounters Miller (played by Cage), an experienced hunter and mountain man.

"It is a different character than I am," Cage said on Friday at the movie's premiere at the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival.

"I want to learn every time and challenge myself, but he is doing some pretty atrocious things and it is hard to watch," Cage said, referring to his character. It is not so much that Miller is a villain, said Cage, "But it is the energy in all of us, the win-at-all-costs and misguided ambition is what this is all about."

Commercial hunting of the American bison or buffalo led to the near-extinction of the species in the late 19th century.

Cage, 58, is known for films including "Moonstruck," "Peggy Sue Got Married" and "Con Air."

He and his "Butcher's Crossing" co-star, Hechinger, said they kept returning to the original novel whenever they were in doubt.

"I learned from Will how his naivete and sort of feeling that thinking he is on a personal journey but becomes a pawn," Hechinger said on Friday.

He added that Cage's support and encouragement helped him ease in to his role. "I was really lucky, Nick is one of my favorite actors of all time. But he instantly treated me like a peer and that was the kindest way to take away my nerves. So we sort of rolled up our sleeves and got to work."

'Butcher’s Crossing, / Nicolas Cage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To keep yourself adequately warm in different scenarios, you need something longer and sturdier like overcoats. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

3h | Mode
Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

3h | Analysis
Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

2h | Panorama
The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Brazil bans sales of iPhones without power adapters

3h | Videos
Things that will change following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Things that will change following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

World Suicide Prevention Day 2022

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’