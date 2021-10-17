Musician Alan Hawkshaw dies aged 84

Alan Hawkshaw, the musician known for writing the theme tunes of Grange Hill and Countdown, died early Saturday

Alan Hawkshaw. Photo: Collected
Alan Hawkshaw. Photo: Collected

Alan Hawkshaw, the musician known for writing the theme tunes of Grange Hill and Countdown, died early Saturday. He was 84.

The musician was admitted to hospital this week with pneumonia, reports BBC.

"It was heartbreaking to say goodbye to Alan, my husband of 53 years and the love of my life," said his wife Christiane.

"We spent the last few hours gazing at each other with love, holding hands, no need for words."

"I told him he and I were forever, and even though he has been unable to speak for the past two months, he managed a few 'forevers' and I knew he was at peace," she added.

During the 1960s, Alan Hawkshaw was a member of rock'n roll group Emile Ford & The Checkmates.

During the 1970s, Alan joined "The Shadow's" and became Olivia Newton John's musical director, pianist, and arranger.

In 1974 the American Academy of Arts & Sciences awarded Alan Hawkshaw the Best Arrangement Award for Olivia Newton John's "I Honestly Love You"

The musician founded "The Alan Hawkshaw Foundation" in association with the performing rights society in 2004.

The scholarship programme launched by the foundation, funded more than 70 scholarships at Leeds College of Music, which is now Leeds conservatoire and the National Film & Television School. 

The musician is said to donate 10% of his income to those who are financially unstable.

 

