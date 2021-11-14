‘Money Honey Director’s Cut' relaunched on Hoichoi

Hoichoi brought the Director's Cut version of the hyped web series "Money Honey" on 12 November.

The new release consisting of 8 episodes, showcases a concise and crisper version of the drama.

Co-directed by Tanim Noor and Krishnendu Chattopadhyay, the crime thriller features a stellar cast including Shamol Mawla, Mostafizur Noor Imran, Lutfar Rahman George, Sumon Anwar, Nishat Priom, Naziba Bashar among others, noted a press release.

"Money Honey" Director's Cut, edited by popular filmmaker Saleh Sobhan Auneem, unfolds a stock trader's life turning upside down because of an unforeseen incident followed by a massive bank robbery of Tk121 crores.

The previous version of the drama released in 2019 had a total of 12 episodes.

"I am feeling the same excitement that I felt in 2019 when "Money Honey" was released for the first time", said Tanim Noor.

"The Director's cut version is more precise and I believe it will stir buzz among the audience," he added.

Talking about the release of the Money Honey Director's Cut, Krishnendu Chattopadhyay, said, ''It feels great to present 'Money Honey' once again to the audience in this new look. Director's Cut is still an unexplored sector in the space of web series. Initiatives like these can fill up the space of Bangali content with such innovative versions."