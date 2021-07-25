Michael B Jordan working on Black Superman project for HBO Max

Glitz

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 03:23 pm

Michael B Jordan working on Black Superman project for HBO Max

The project is said to be based on the Val-Zod version of the iconic superhero character

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 03:23 pm
Michael B Jordan . Photo: Collected
Michael B Jordan . Photo: Collected

Hollywood heartthrob Michael B Jordan is working on a Black Superman project for streamer HBO Max.

Jordan's production banner 'Outlier Society' will be working alongside HBO Max to produce the series. The production house has already started looking for a writer to work on the script, reports Collider.

The project is said to be based on the Val-Zod version of the iconic superhero character.

However, it is yet to be known whether the project is being developed as a film or a series.

As per the DC Comics, Val-Zod, who is also from Krypton, is from a different universe but follows a similar origin story.

He is sent away from his homeworld to Earth after the death of his parents and becomes the second person to take up the mantle of Superman.

Jordan's Black Superman project is separate from the rebooted movie by Warner Bros which is expected to follow the Kal-El/Clark Kent version of the character.

The movie will feature a Black actor in the titular role.

This project has author Ta-Nehisi Coates attached as a writer and it will be produced by filmmaker JJ Abrams and his company Bad Robot.

The actor will next make his debut as a director with the third installment of his highly successful Creed franchise.

