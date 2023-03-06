Creed III dethrones Ant-Man at Friday Box Office

Splash

TBS Report
06 March, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 10:47 am

Related News

Creed III dethrones Ant-Man at Friday Box Office

TBS Report
06 March, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 10:47 am
Creed III Poster. Photo: Collected
Creed III Poster. Photo: Collected

Creed III is punching above its weight for a top-place finish in its first weekend at the domestic box office. After a phenomenal $22 million on Friday (including $5.4 million from Wednesday and Thursday previews), the third instalment in the Rocky spinoff series is eyeing a franchise-best $51 million debut weekend. 

This is significantly higher than the projected $36 million to $40 million range heading into the weekend.

However, the fantastic figures show that there is still life in the venerable Rocky series, which received a boost in 2015 with Ryan Coogler's first Creed movie. Comparatively, the first Creed made $29 million over the customary three-day weekend and $42 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday. 

Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania grossed $3.5 million on its third Friday, and is expected to earn $13.3 million over the weekend. The film topped the weekend box office twice in a row, but is poised to surrender its crown to Creed III this week. With a projected running domestic total under $190 million by Sunday, Ant-Man 3 continues to under-perform financially.

Creed III, which was directed by and starred Michael B. Jordan, is coming off of positive reviews. Jordan's Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed, is the main character in the franchise. Sylvester Stallone, who played the legendary Rocky Balboa in both of the prior movies and took Donnie under his care, and was praised for his work in supporting roles in both of those movies. 

For the third movie, which pits Donnie against his childhood friend Damien, portrayed by Jonathan Majors, Stallone did not return.

Michael B Jordan / Creed 3

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

38m | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

Now | Thoughts
Mohsena Akter Drishty and Md. Tanvir Haider Siddique. Sketch: TBS

Can Bangladesh be truly digital without access to any universal digital payment system?

1h | Thoughts
Frequent fires: The damage to lives, the damage to our image

Frequent fires: The damage to lives, the damage to our image

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

14h | TBS SPORTS
Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

13h | TBS SPORTS
Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

16h | TBS SPORTS
Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college