Michael B Jordan hopes to expand Creed-verse

Splash

Reuters
17 February, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 09:38 am

Michael B Jordan reprises his role as boxer Adonis Creed in new film 'Creed III' and the actor-director says he hopes to expand the universe around the character in future.

Jordan makes his directorial debut with the third instalment of the movies, which first began with 2015s 'Creed', a spin-off of the 'Rocky' films starring Sylvester Stallone and telling the tale of Adonis, the estranged son of late heavyweight champion Apollo Creed.

"It was challenging but I never felt more alive," Jordan told Reuters of his directorial debut at the 'Creed III' premiere in London on Wednesday. "I had a chance to put my point of view on everything and that was really good."

Asked if there could be more for Creed in future, Jordan said: "Definitely. I want to do something that can live on its own, something that maybe if you didn't see the first two films it would still be able to tell a story and make you feel full when you finished it."

"But I definitely plan on expanding the 'Creed-verse' moving forward ... comic books to graphic novels to TV to spin-offs. There's so many ways that you can tell a story with these rich characters and now I'm going to figure out what I'm going to do."

Michael B Jordan / Creed-verse

