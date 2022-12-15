John Krasinski says he and Michael B Jordan have discussed a possible Jack Ryan-John Clark crossover

Hindustan Times
15 December, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 11:37 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tom Clancy has written dozens of bestsellers over the years, spawning countless franchises. But the two characters he is best known for--Jack Ryan and John Clark--share the same fictional universe. In the books, the two have often collaborated. In the last few years, both characters were brought to life in different projects, incidentally both releasing on Prime Video. In a chat with Hindustan Times, John Krasinski, who plays Jack Ryan, talks about a possible crossover.

There are three seasons of Jack Ryan right now and a fourth that has already been shot. But in Tom Clancy's books, Ryanverse goes on for 30-40 years (with Jack Ryan even becoming the President of the US). So, there is material to go on for 20 seasons if the makers wish to. When asked about any insider knowledge on how far Jack Ryan is planned to go, John says, "As far as how long this goes, right now we have only shot four seasons and it looks like that would be the end of the series. But you never know. There may be another iteration for this character. It's certainly been an amazing character for me to play. So who knows, we'll see!"

Another of Tom Clancy's popular characters from the Ryanverse--John Clark--made an appearance in last year's film Without Remorse. The film starred Michael B Jordan in the role and was also streamed on Prime Video. Given that both of Clancy's iconic characters are now on the same streaming service, many fans have hoped for a crossover. And the thought has crossed the actors' minds too. "It's something that I have always wanted to do. I actually talked to Michael B Jordan about it. He is the greatest. I am such a huge fan of his and would like to work with him on anything. We both found ourselves in this amazing universe and thought it would be a great opportunity to do it together. Hopefully that gets to happen at some point soon," says John.

The third season of Jack Ryan also stars Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Betty Gabriel, and Peter Guinness. It premieres on Prime Video on 21 December. A sequel to Without Remorse based on Rainbow Six has also been teased with Michael reprising his role. However, there is no update on its development yet.

