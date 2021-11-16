Methila’s debut Bollywood film ‘Rohingya’ hits the screens

Glitz

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 07:30 pm

Related News

Methila’s debut Bollywood film ‘Rohingya’ hits the screens

The film, produced by the Lion Production, has been directed by noted Indian director Haider Khan

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 07:30 pm
Tangia Zaman Methila in &quot;Rohingya&quot;. Photo: Collected
Tangia Zaman Methila in "Rohingya". Photo: Collected

Tangia Zaman Methila's debut Bollywood film "Rohingya" on Monday premiered on the OTT platform Apple TV.

The 28-year-old model was crowned the winner of Miss Universe Bangladesh 2020.

The film stirred buzz among the audiences since Methila started her shooting back in 2020.

Methila is starring alongside the former "Mr Bhutan" Sangay Tsheltrim.

Sangay was seen as an antagonist in Salman Khan starrer action flick "Radhe."

The cast also includes Samar Batra, Shreyansh Misra, Dorji Wangchuk, Gautam Gosain, and Ali Johar, among other actors and artists.

&quot;Rohingya&quot;. Photo: Collected
"Rohingya". Photo: Collected

"I am playing the role of a Rohingya named Husne Ara. The film doesn't on Rohingya as an ethnic group, rather it chronicles the struggle faced by them," said Methila to a local press.

Methila had to take language classes for her role that will shed light on the Rohingya crisis.

The film, produced by the Lion Production, has been directed by noted Indian director Haider Khan.

 

Rohingya / Film / Tangia Zaman Methila / bollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

1d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

1d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10