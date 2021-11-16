Methila’s debut Bollywood film ‘Rohingya’ hits the screens

Tangia Zaman Methila's debut Bollywood film "Rohingya" on Monday premiered on the OTT platform Apple TV.

The 28-year-old model was crowned the winner of Miss Universe Bangladesh 2020.

The film stirred buzz among the audiences since Methila started her shooting back in 2020.

Methila is starring alongside the former "Mr Bhutan" Sangay Tsheltrim.

Sangay was seen as an antagonist in Salman Khan starrer action flick "Radhe."

The cast also includes Samar Batra, Shreyansh Misra, Dorji Wangchuk, Gautam Gosain, and Ali Johar, among other actors and artists.

"Rohingya". Photo: Collected

"I am playing the role of a Rohingya named Husne Ara. The film doesn't on Rohingya as an ethnic group, rather it chronicles the struggle faced by them," said Methila to a local press.

Methila had to take language classes for her role that will shed light on the Rohingya crisis.

The film, produced by the Lion Production, has been directed by noted Indian director Haider Khan.