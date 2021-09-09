Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence starrer 'Don’t Look Up' warns about a comet heading for Earth

The world on the verge of destruction by an errant comet can be funny or thrilling depending on how you see it.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence team up in "Don't Look Up" to save the world from a comet headed for Earth.

Netflix drops the trailer of "Don't Look Up" on Wednesday.

The trailer opens with DiCaprio having a panic attack and panting frantically as he noticed the destructive comet speeding towards Earth. The shock of DiCaprio seems authentic.

The story of "Don't Look Up" follows "two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Some people are more chilled about it than others."

Video of DON’T LOOK UP | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

Written and directed by Adam McKay of "The Big Short" and "Anchorman"; 'Don't Look Up" includes star-studded casts. Along with Oscar-winning Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence; Rob Morgan, Johan Hill, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Scott Mescudi, and Maryl Steep will also be seen in the movie.

The comic thriller is full of mockery as if they are criticizing each other on behalf of the audience.

The conversation amidst the crew reveals how some of them are in disbelief that the erratic comet will actually hit the Earth.

"You know how many world is ending meetings we have had," says Maryl Steep in the teaser.

"Drought, famine, hole in the Ozone Layer…It is so boring", adds Johan Hill.

DiCaprio was rarely seen as a meek and timid character in his previous movies; the new apocalyptic comedy may bring a different experience for the audience.

"Don't Look Up" will have a theatrical release on 10 December and hit Netflix on 24 December.