Kanye West claims label released 'Donda' without his approval

Kanye West, Picture: Collected
Kanye West, Picture: Collected

Kanye West is claiming that Universal Music Group, the parent company to the label Def Jam, released his new album 'Donda' without his approval.

In an Instagram post on Sunday — just hours after the long-anticipated 'Donda' was released around 8 am — West wrote, "Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked 'Jail 2' from being on the album." 

Representatives for Universal had no comment on the allegation, but sources at the company called it "preposterous."

Kanye West; Picture: Collected
Kanye West; Picture: Collected

His mention of 'Jail 2' refers to the album's 24th track, 'Jail Pt 2', which was originally unavailable to stream when the album was first released. But later around 1 pm, the song became available. 

Typically, when a song on an album is blocked from streaming on a service such as Spotify, the song has not been cleared legally because of a copyright conflict or similar issue.

'Donda', Kanye's 10th album, was named after the rapper's mom who died in 2007. Donda came nearly two years after his ninth studio album, 'Jesus Is King', which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

