Jaya Ahsan voices Rabindra Sangeet 'Sukher Majhe'

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 04:45 pm

Jaya Ahsan voices Rabindra Sangeet ‘Sukher Majhe’

Jaya Ahsan voiced the track ‘Sukher Majhe’ from her film ‘Binisutoy’

Jaya Ahsan in Binisutoy. Photo: Collected
Jaya Ahsan in Binisutoy. Photo: Collected

Popular actor Jaya Ahsan who is ruling both parts of Bengal with her glamour and acting skills has voiced a track titled 'Sukher Majhe' from her film 'Binisutoy'

The song is penned and tuned by legendary poet Rabindranath Tagore.

Starring Jaya Ahsan and Ritwick Chakraborty, the film "Binisutoy" directed by Atanu Ghosh acclaimed the appreciation of audiences and critics in Kolkata.

Posting the song on her Facebook account, Jaya Ahsan penned, "I have attempted to voice the song in my own way. I hope all of you will appreciate it."

 

