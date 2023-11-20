Stop genocide: Jaya Ahsan

TBS Report
20 November, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 01:55 pm

Stop genocide: Jaya Ahsan

Jaya Ahsan. Photo: Collected
Jaya Ahsan. Photo: Collected

In the valleys of Gaza, Palestine, Israeli attacks have obliterated everything. Celebrities around the world have been vocal in condemning them for it too.

Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan also took to her Facebook and issued a statement on the war's atrocities on 19 November around 9 PM.

Her status reads, "I'm seeing photos of the bombing on innocent Palestinian civilians on TV, newspapers and online. Hospitals are not free from these attacks either. I saw in one photo the only surviving member of the family sitting in front of his entire family brutally murdered in the bombing. More than 11,000 people have died so far and more than 4,000 among them are children."

"This breaks my heart. I somehow try to distract myself from these and get to work. I'm attending the promotion of new movies, award ceremonies and also preparing to go to the Goa Film Festival. This makes me feel a lot of guilt in my heart. Our lives are going ahead but those people are under the fear of death every living moment. Their helplessness makes me go silent," she added. 

She further added, "This brutality has to stop. May children play in sunny fields, under date trees. May these bereft people find their way home. Can the most powerful people around the world not come to their assistance? Is this too much to ask for?"

Jaya is currently in Kolkata and will go to Goa soon, where she will attend the 54th Goa International Film Festival. Five movies featuring her will be screened in the film fest.

 

Jaya Ahsan / Israel - Palestine / Bangladeshi actress

Comments

