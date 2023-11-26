Jaya Ahsan's debut Iranian film receives major accolades

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 12:05 pm

Jaya Ahsan. Photo: Collected
Jaya Ahsan. Photo: Collected

Jaya Ahsan's inaugural Iranian cinematic venture, "Fereshta," garnered widespread praise after it was featured at the 54th 'International Film Festival of India (IFFI)' in Goa.

The movie, an Iran-Bangladesh joint production, was chosen to contend in the 'Feature Films' category alongside other foreign movies. Mumit Al-Rashid from Bangladesh, in collaboration with Iranian director Morteza Atashzamzam, crafted the screenplay. Mumit Al-Rashid and Foisal Ifran undertook the translation of dialogues into both Persian and Bengali.

Iran-Bangladesh co-production ‘Angel’ starring Joya Ahsan ready for release

"Fereshta" has been chosen as the inaugural film for the 22nd 'Dhaka International Film Festival' in January 2024. Maximum Enterprise Bangladesh serves as the co-producer for this collaborative cinematic endeavour.

Jaya Ahsan, a distinguished actress with five National Awards and three Filmfare Awards, is currently in Goa for the festival. She continues to participate in the screenings and has five of her films featured at the IFFI, signifying a notable accomplishment in her illustrious career.

 

