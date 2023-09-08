Jaya looks to conquer new territory with ‘Karak Singh’

Jaya Ahsan. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Veteran actress and model Jaya Ahsan is almost always occupied with something or the other in the entertainment world. Right now, she is busy shooting a number of movies in both Bangladesh and India, and will be signing new movies soon.

During the upcoming Durga Puja, Jaya's latest movie 'Dawshom Awbotaar', directed by Srijit Mukherjee, is set to release. She will be appearing in a central role in the movie.

Subhashree Ganguly was supposed to play the role in the movie initially. But she had to turn it down because of pregnancy, and Jaya Ahsan got the role instead. Near the end of the shooting, Srijit fell ill and Jaya used that opportunity to visit Dhaka. She spoke to TBS during the break.

There were rumours going around some time ago that Jaya and Srijit were having an affair. The rumours faded after a while. However, they are resurfacing again throughout the media because of this movie.

But Jaya showed very little interest in such rumours. "Such rumours are published in the news without any basis. This is a very wrong thing to do," said Jaya.

"I am a professional actor and I will obviously perform whenever and wherever an opportunity arises. I don't see the point in mixing my personal life with my professional life; the two are completely separate. Srijit is an extremely talented director and that's why we're working together, and nothing more. Any other assumption is not welcome," she added.

Srijit's health changed the movie's planned schedule. "We'll be able to complete the remaining bit of shooting by the end of this month and then move on to dubbing. After that, we will start the promotion. I'd like to return to Bangladesh after the movie's release," Jaya expressed. Even though she has acted in a central role, she was tight-lipped about her character in the movie.

Jaya has already signed up for other movies in Kolkata even before the release of 'Dawshom Awbotaar'. Meanwhile, she is also making her Bollywood debut in the movie 'Karak Singh', directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The filming of the movie began earlier this year.

'Karak Singh' will tell the story of a father-daughter duo. Written by Ritesh Shah, the movie will show how a family comes together in the face of a crisis.

"I'm already done with my part of shooting for 'Karak Singh' and as far as I know, the entire filming process of the movie should also be done by now. Only the director and producer can say when it'll be released. I'm told it'll be released on an auspicious timing," she said.

She added with pleasure in her face, "My role in this movie is simply amazing. I am quite thrilled, because this will be my first Hindi movie. I loved working with my co-workers there and I am really hopeful about my debut in Bollywood."

The actress is very active in the country as well. She starred in a movie funded by the government titled 'Nakshikathar Jamin', directed by Akram Khan. The movie right now is being screened in film festivals around the world and garnered many accolades.