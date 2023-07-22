Jaya to star in Srijit's 'Dawshom Awbotaar'

UNB
22 July, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 03:32 pm

Jaya to star in Srijit's 'Dawshom Awbotaar'

UNB
22 July, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 03:32 pm
Jaya to star in Srijit&#039;s &#039;Dawshom Awbotaar&#039;

Recent rumours that Jaya Ahsan will be seen in West Bengal director Srijit Mukherji's film again, have been revealed to be true as the popular Bangladeshi actress is set to headline Srijit's upcoming 'Dawshom Awbotaar'.

Kolkata's stars including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rupam Islam, Anirban Bhattacharya, Anupam Roy, Jisshu Sengupta and Indradeep Dasgupta will also act in the film.

Jaya confirmed the news through several photos of the logo-launch ceremony of the film on her verified Facebook page.

Srijit told West Bengal media that there are many reasons to cast Jaya, including the fact that she can give it time. 

She also has acting skills and her performances over the last few years were considered, he further said.
 

 

