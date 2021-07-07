Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married in intimate wedding ceremony

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Photo: Collected
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Photo: Collected

Singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married in an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma, US. The wedding took place on July 3, eight months after the couple got engaged.

According to Page Six, the two tied the knot on Saturday at Blake Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, where sources previously revealed to the outlet that he had built a chapel with the intention of marrying Gwen Stefani there.

The couple had their nuptials in a small intimate ceremony at a church built on the estate.

The wedding news came three days after People magazine reported that the much-in-love duo has applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma, the country where marriage licenses are valid for up to 10 days after the date of issuance.

The singers met at the sets of The Voice in 2015, where the couple bonded over their recent divorces--Blake from Miranda Lambert and Gwen from Gavin Rossdale.

The duo started dating in 2015, a few months after their divorces and made their relationship official in 2016 by walking their first red carpets as a pair. The couple got engaged in October 2020.

