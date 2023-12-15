Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

On 14 November, Mahjib Hossain Imon and Sanjana Tabassum Sneha, a researcher and doctor respectively by profession, got married at a ceremony in Mirpur of Dhaka, where they hosted about eight hundred of their family, friends and relatives.

Just a few days later, just after Imon made his wedding photo album public on Facebook, millions around the world were suddenly aware that the couple had gotten married.

How, you may wonder?

One of the pictures from that album had gone viral. It was a picture of their wedding invitation card, which was made in the format of an academic research paper.

Tasmit Afiyat Arny. Photo: Collected

This invitation card has since captured the attention of millions of social media users for its offbeat design and creativity. Shared by a user on X, the image of this distinctive invite has garnered over 3.4 million views and sparked a wave of reactions online. Also, the original post on Facebook got more than 20,000 shares.

The invitation prominently showcases their names at the top, resembling the author's name in a research paper, followed by details about the wedding venue.

Save the date. Photo: Collected

An abstract section emphasises the significance of matrimony, establishing the tone for the remaining content. The main section contains an introduction that artfully intertwines Quranic verses with the narrative of the couple's serendipitous first meeting.

The credit for the idea though, according to Imon, goes to a Nigerian couple who did it before them and got the same attention too. He was inspired by it and decided to make one for his wedding.

"I always wanted to associate my profession in some way with my wedding. Recently, I have seen pre/post-wedding pictures where grooms from defence backgrounds wear uniforms; doctors wear aprons, etc, which inspired me," added Imon, a former researcher at ITN BUET.

How cards took off

The tradition of wedding invitation cards, originally a Western concept, found its way into the heart of the Indian subcontinent during the 19th century. Embraced eagerly by Indian royalty, merchants, and landlords of the time, the practice of printing wedding invitations reflected the influence of colonial practices and etiquette, mirroring Victorian wedding cards.

The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

In the late 20th century, wedding cards retained a simple and utilitarian function, providing essential details about the upcoming marriage — dates, venue, and the day's program. However, the dynamics of weddings have evolved significantly since then.

Today, the wedding industry in the country boasts a staggering annual worth of approximately Tk1,200 crore, emphasising the meticulous attention to detail that modern couples invest in every aspect of their celebration.

From culinary delights to decor, attire to invitations, contemporary weddings are a manifestation of careful planning and execution. As couples prioritise perfection, a thriving industry has emerged to meet their diverse needs, reflecting a shift from the historical simplicity of wedding invitations.

"Wedding cards are not about inviting guests anymore. It is a ceremony now. Cards are sent to the guests with gifts and tokens. It has become an integral part of the wedding," said Fayzeen Khan, a Customer Relationship Manager, at Save The Date.

The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Creativity up their sleeves

In the last few years, Save The Date has become a prominent name in the wedding industry for its high quality printing with a creative touch.

"There was an invitation card made in a newspaper format, titled 'The Wedding Times' which we really liked. Then, there are motion wedding cards, pop-up wedding cards," said Fayzeen.

Fayzeen notes a shift in trends, expressing that while acrylic-based transparent wedding cards were highly fashionable in earlier years, the current focus has pivoted towards paper-based cards adorned with intricate emboss and foil work. Save The Date is currently crafting a Jamdani-themed card, catering to the specific preferences of a discerning client.

Tasmit Afiyat Arny, an art director and fashion designer by profession, who got married last year, designed an invitation card with seed paper for her holud ceremony.

"I didn't want my invitation card to be trash after the wedding. Hence, I came up with this concept. Guests can easily use the invitation card to plant trees," she said.

Founded in 2019, The Paper Boutique is renowned for its expertise and has been instrumental in curating creative cards and decorating wedding dalas for numerous high-profile weddings.

"Every wedding narrates a unique story. At The Paper Boutique, our aspiration is to showcase these stories in distinctive ways, with wedding cards playing a pivotal role in the narrative," said Nazmus D Shams, the owner and founder of the company.

Lately, The Paper Boutique has crafted a wedding card inspired by a passport theme for a client. The design includes a boarding pass with an embedded QR code, providing comprehensive information upon scanning.

They have also done many thematic motion cards, including a father walking her daughter down the aisle to the groom.

There is another interesting example of a wedding card that shows a beautiful joiner transcending borders. The card has two sides, each representing Bangladesh and India. A flight connecting both these sides serves as the symbol of the marriage free of boundaries.