Gaan Bangla’s Taposh attains International Ratna Award

Gaan Bangla Managing Director Kaushik Hossain Taposh has received International Ratna Award, in India for his contribution to Bengali music.

The noted music director received the award on Saturday at Howrah in India's Kolkata.

He shared the news on his social media handle with a caption "Thanks to INTERNATIONAL RATNA AWARD committee for giving me such honour yesterday at Howrah, West Bengal, India."

Earlier, on 14 April, Taposh also had received Gorber Bangali Award 2021 alongside Shaan, Ajay Chakraborti, Gautam Gosh and other eminent Bengali personalities

Toposh's "Wind of Change" became a sensation since its inception in 2016. Each season of the programme features singers from all around the world.