Won’t let Mirza Fakhrul enter Dhaka again: Mayor Taposh

TBS Report
20 September, 2023, 05:25 pm
20 September, 2023, 05:28 pm

Referring to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), he said, “You have been rejected from everywhere. You will be rejected again. Partake in the election, it will be constitutional.”

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh.File Photo: Collected
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam will not be allowed to enter the capital again, Dhaka Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh declared today.

"We will not let him [Fakhrul] enter Dhaka… He left Dhaka in shame and went to Thakurgaon. We will keep [him] out of the capital," Taposh said in a development festival at ward-2 of Dhaka South in Banasree on Wednesday (20 September).

Referring to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), he said, "You have been rejected from everywhere. You will be rejected again. Partake in the election, it will be constitutional."

Criticising the BNP leadership, Taposh said, "They participated in the 2018 election. Back then they didn't speak out for a non-partisan, neutral government. They didn't demand the release of Begum Khaleda Zia. They still don't. They have forgotten about her.. They do not need Khaleda Zia anymore.

"Now they talk about non-partisan, neutral government. But there was a time when they themselves did not accept a neutral government."

