Sayedabad inter-district bus terminal relocating to Kanchpur within 6 months

Mayor Taposh at a press briefing at the inauguration ceremony of the inter-district bus terminal’s construction at Kanchpur near Dhaka on 9 August 2023. Photo: TBS
Mayor Taposh at a press briefing at the inauguration ceremony of the inter-district bus terminal’s construction at Kanchpur near Dhaka on 9 August 2023. Photo: TBS

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has announced that the operations of the Sayedabad inter-district bus terminal will be relocated to Kanchpur within the next six months.

"Since 1984, no new inter-district bus terminal has been constructed. The Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges has allocated us over 12 and a half acres of land in Kanchpur. Upon the completion of the terminal construction at this site, inter-district bus services of 16 districts within Chattogram and Sylhet divisions will be operated from here," the mayor said during the inauguration of the inter-district bus terminal's construction at Kanchpur near Dhaka on Wednesday.

"The initial construction activities for the terminal will be financed internally, and Dhaka South will take complete responsibility for its management," he added. 

Traffic congestion has been a significant challenge for the city's residents. Prior to the election, Mayor Taposh had pledged to establish "Sachal Dhaka" as a solution to these issues.

Anticipating the commencement of initial operations at the Kanchpur inter-district bus terminal by February next year, the mayor shared, "In the primary stage, our focus will be on tasks such as land filling, erecting the boundary wall, establishing bus entry and exit points, and providing accommodations for workers. An investment of Tk28 crore is earmarked for the implementation of this preliminary stage. We are optimistic about completing these initial tasks within a span of six months."

He indicated that once the construction work for the Kanchpur bus terminal is completed, the Sayedabad terminal will exclusively serve as a hub for city buses operating within Dhaka.

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, secretary-general of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, remarked, "Terminals should be gradually relocated from Dhaka and this marks the initiation of that programme."

Sabiha Parveen, executive director of Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority, said, "Approximately 11,000 buses from 16 districts ply at Syedabad terminal. If these buses do not enter Dhaka, our traffic congestion will be reduced by 30 percent."

