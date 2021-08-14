Taposh recreates the classic patriotic song ‘Jodi raate pohale shona jeto’ as a tribute to Bangabandhu

The singer organised a special screening and unveiling of the album at Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud’s house yesterday at 11 am. Photo: Courtesy

National award-winning composer and singer Kaushik Hossain Taposh has recreated "Judi Raat Pohale Shona Jeto Bangabandhu More Nay" as a tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The singer organised a special screening and unveiling of the album at Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud's house yesterday at 11 am, read a press release.

Farzana Munny, Chairperson of Gaanbangla Television, has beautifully edited the visual of the song.

TM Productions and TM Records have jointly produced the album featuring voices of popular artists such as Oyshee, Luipa, Dola, Anika, Dora, Anik, Reshmi, Tashfi, Shithi Saha, Puja, Haimanti, Putul, Jhilik, Kornia and Kaushik Hossain Taposh.

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud has praised the channel for its brilliant productions.

Hasan said, "I applaud the initiative of GaanBangla Television. From the beginning, they have projected the spirit of liberation war and the ideology of Bangabandhu through their platform. I am really proud that the channel has garnered a whole lot of appreciation not only in our country but also abroad for its quality production."

Meanwhile, Kaushik Hossain Taposh said, "It is a matter of great honour to arrange the musical composition of such a heartwarming song. 'Judi Raat Pohale Shona Jeto Bangabandhu More Nay' holds a special place in the heart of every Bangladeshi, and I wanted the new generation to relate with the song through the new rendition."

Taposh's 'Judi Raat Pohale Shona Jeto' will be released on TV and other social media platforms on 15 August.

